College Station police investigating “suspicious death”

CSPD Investigating suspicious death at Pearl Apartments
CSPD Investigating suspicious death at Pearl Apartments(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a “suspicious death” that happened Saturday night at the Pearl Apartments in the 400 block of Harvey Rd.

Witnesses on scene say it happened around 10 p.m.

Crime scene tape blocked off a portion of the parking lot as police were processing and photographing the scene hours after the call.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The four men seen in this photo damaged a private property after they were unable to gain...
Central Texas sheriff asking for help identifying men who allegedly trespassed, damaged private property
Gov. Greg Abbott, left, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke.
New poll shows Abbott vs. O’Rourke race as ‘a tossup’
Jay Isiah Allen, 33, charged with capital murder and tampering with evidence in the killing of...
Man charged in murder of Belton toddler told detectives he struck boy ‘hard enough to break some ribs,’ affidavit states
Ashley Chandelle Allen is charged with attempted kidnapping and injury to a child
‘Give me my baby or I will kill you’: Mother recounts attempted kidnapping at local grocery store
Strong winds are expected behind our cold front overnight through Tuesday morning. West Winds:...
Storms are gone, windy weather takes over

Latest News

The head librarian presented a report to the board which included any books that the board...
East Texas ISD superintendent discusses how library books are regulated
Dia de los Muertos Waco Parade & Festival - 10.28.22
Why the location of Waco’s ‘Día de los Muertos’ parade on Saturday holds historical significance for the Hispanic community
Waco Fire tweeted about the crash early Sunday morning.
Car crashes into Waco home early Sunday morning
Bell county burn ban lifted
Bell county burn ban lifted
In total, 28 bands took to McLane Stadium to take part in the marching competition.
McLane Stadium welcomes bands from across Texas for marching band competition