College Station police investigating “suspicious death”

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a “suspicious death” that happened Saturday night at the Pearl Apartments in the 400 block of Harvey Rd.

Witnesses on scene say it happened around 10 p.m.

Crime scene tape blocked off a portion of the parking lot as police were processing and photographing the scene hours after the call.

Officers are on scene investigating a suspicious death at the 400 block of Harvey Rd. There is no further information at this time. pic.twitter.com/NplE53U23H — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) October 30, 2022

