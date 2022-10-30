Kentucky officer killed in crash, driver charged with murder

According to KSP, 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a drunk driver...
According to KSP, 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a drunk driver overnight at around 12:40 AM.(London Police Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police confirms an officer with the London Police Department has died.

According to KSP, 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a drunk driver overnight at around 12:40 AM on Sunday morning. KSP says that a pickup truck was traveling north on Ky. 229 when it entered the intersection and collided with Officer Medlock’s patrol unit. His shift had begun at 6:00 PM on Saturday evening.

The impact knocked both vehicles into the A.R. Dyche Cemetery, damaging several headstones. The intersection was closed for most of Sunday morning while the KSP Critical Incident Response Team reconstructed the accident.

As a result of the collision, Officer Medlock suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Laurel County Coroner’s Office. Officer Medlock joined the London Police Department in August 2019. He was the son of LPD Assistant Chief Randy Medlock.

“Logan was an outstanding police officer,” said Police Chief Travis Dotson in an emotional statement on Sunday morning. “We are heartbroken. I want to thank KSP and the Sheriff’s Office for stepping up and helping us at this time.”

Chief Dotson said the department is in shock and disbelief. “It’s a great loss for this community, and we will never forget him.”

At a press conference on Sunday morning, Kentucky State Police announced charges against the driver involved in the crash.

36-year-old Casey Byrd from Oneida, TN is being charged with driving under the influence and murder of a police officer. He was transported to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.

