Killeen Police investigate Officer-Involved shooting in downtown Killeen
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening.
Officers responded to the area of the post office on 10th Street in North Killeen.
The area of 10th and Ave. E through Ave. G also closed down along with the railroad track, according to KWTX’s Alex Fulton.
No other information is available at this time.
This is a developing story.
