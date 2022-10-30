Laredo Police warn residents about a current wave of scam calls

(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is alerting citizens to a current wave of scam calls.

In a recent Facebook post from Laredo Police, they say citizens have been receiving calls from scammers spoofing the department’s phone number and posing as police investigators.

The unsuspecting persons are being intimated into making payments to avoid being arrested.

Scammers often try to convince victims to pay over the phone, give personal information or even make the person go and purchase gift cards as payments.

Investigator Joe Baeza, with the Laredo Police Department, says they do not collect payments for warrants or outstanding fines over the phone.

Baeza encourages people to report suspicious phone calls to the department at (956) 727-2800.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The four men seen in this photo damaged a private property after they were unable to gain...
Central Texas sheriff asking for help identifying men who allegedly trespassed, damaged private property
Gov. Greg Abbott, left, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke.
New poll shows Abbott vs. O’Rourke race as ‘a tossup’
Jay Isiah Allen, 33, charged with capital murder and tampering with evidence in the killing of...
Man charged in murder of Belton toddler told detectives he struck boy ‘hard enough to break some ribs,’ affidavit states
Ashley Chandelle Allen is charged with attempted kidnapping and injury to a child
‘Give me my baby or I will kill you’: Mother recounts attempted kidnapping at local grocery store
Strong winds are expected behind our cold front overnight through Tuesday morning. West Winds:...
Storms are gone, windy weather takes over

Latest News

The head librarian presented a report to the board which included any books that the board...
East Texas ISD superintendent discusses how library books are regulated
Dia de los Muertos Waco Parade & Festival - 10.28.22
Why the location of Waco’s ‘Día de los Muertos’ parade on Saturday holds historical significance for the Hispanic community
Waco Fire tweeted about the crash early Sunday morning.
Car crashes into Waco home early Sunday morning
CSPD Investigating suspicious death at Pearl Apartments
College Station police investigating “suspicious death”
Bell county burn ban lifted
Bell county burn ban lifted