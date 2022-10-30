Mahomes thanks Red Raider family during Hall of Fame, Ring of Honor induction

A big night for Patrick Mahomes, back in Lubbock on Saturday to be inducted into the Red Raider...
A big night for Patrick Mahomes, back in Lubbock on Saturday to be inducted into the Red Raider Ring of Honor and Texas Tech Hall of Fame.(Andrew Wood, KCBD)
By Brittany Michaleson
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A big night for Patrick Mahomes, back in Lubbock on Saturday to be inducted into the Red Raider Ring of Honor and Texas Tech Hall of Fame.

He was awarded the highest honor that any Texas Tech player can receive from the university before kickoff against Baylor, inducted into the Texas Tech Athletic Hall of Fame. Then, during the halftime show at the sold out game, Mahomes was inducted into the Ring of Honor. He is now the eighth member of that prestigious club.

Mahomes was first told about his induction during his second preseason game with the Kansas City Chiefs. He walked out of the locker room after the game to a video presentation featuring members of his family and Red Raider family.

Mahomes said without their support he wouldn’t be who he is today.

“When I first came here I would’ve never thought I would be in the Texas Tech Hall of Fame or being inducted in the Ring of Honor. I think it all starts with the people around me.”

In three seasons here at Texas Tech, Mahomes completed 859 passes for more than 11,000 yards.

He went on to become the youngest player in history to be named an NFL MVP and win a Super Bowl after he led the Chiefs to victory over the San Francisco 49ers in 2020.

