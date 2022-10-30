Police: Texas 17-year-old shoots another teen with AR-15 style rifle over dispute about a girl

(Pixabay License)
By RAEGAN SCHARFETTER
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A 17-year-old has been arrested after shooting another teen with an AR-15 style rifle over a dispute about a girl, White Settlement police said.

The teen--who CBS DFW will not be identifying--was arrested early Saturday morning in reference to a shooting that occurred last weekend.

At 11:48 p.m. Oct. 22, police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Ralph Street. When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old high school student with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The teen was later taken to a local hospital where he is currently recovering, police said.

Over the last week, police say detectives have reviewed surveillance video and have spoken with witnesses in attempt to uncover a motive for the shooting.

Based on their evidence, detectives believe the suspect arrived at the victim’s location “to confront him over a girl,” police said. Investigators also believe that based on shell casings, the suspect fired an AR-15 style rifle multiple times--striking the victim once.

Police said the suspect’s parents have “been cooperative” and even assisted in his apprehension. He is currently booked in the Tarrant County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

While the shooting remains under investigation, the White Settlement Police Department has not ruled out that other teens may have been involved.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the police department.

