Suspect in officer-involved shooting carjacked two vehicles, including police patrol unit

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a carjacking suspect who robbed two vehicles, including a police patrol unit, at gunpoint.

At about 2:37 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to a carjacking call in the 3300 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard after a suspect robbed a white car at gunpoint, Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said in a news conference.

At about 2:45 p.m., police received a call about an armed suspect at an AutoZone not too far away from the scene of the carjacking. People inside the store reported seeing an armed man outside a white car acting irrationally, Kimble said.

Officers in the area looking for the suspect immediately arrived at the AutoZone and the armed suspect ran away in the area of 10th Street in North Killeen.

Police said the suspect then jumped into the back of a pickup. The people inside the pickup exited the vehicle and suspect eventually jumped out of the pickup, too, Kimble said.

Police continued to pursue the suspect, who came across an unlocked and running police patrol unit, and locked himself inside the unit. Kimble said the patrol unit belonged to an officer involved in the foot pursuit.

The suspect attempted to drive away in the police unit, Kimble said, and two police officers opened fire to “stop the subject.”

The officers took the suspect into custody. He received medical care at the scene before being airlifted to a hospital in stable condition.

