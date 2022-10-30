Temple Police Department offers trick-or-treating tips amid nationwide reports of rainbow fentanyl

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Rainbow fentanyl pills that look similar to some forms of candy have parents like Lauren Young on high alert this Halloween.

“They can pose as regular candy like little skittles so to kids they can look like skittles,” she said.

Officer Martina Malone with the Temple Police Department said the department has not found any of these rainbow fentanyl pills in the area. Still, she said parents should look through their child’s treat-or-treat bag for anything suspicious.

“You should probably check your packaging on the candies,” officer Malone said. “If it looks like it’s been open just throw it out. There’s no sense of harming yourself or your children.”

She said parents might want to reconsider accepting items that don’t come in a traditional candy wrapper.

“Some places do have the plastic wrapping like sandwich bags, so definitely I wouldn’t trust anything like that. I would throw it out,” officer Malone said.

Checking candy is something mom of two, Young, will be doing this year.

“I definitely want to check the wrappers and make sure there’s no holes inside of it,” Young said. “If it’s something like a sealed cap, you want to make sure it’s sealed. No at home baked goods or anything like that.”

One option to consider this year is forgoing trick or treating in neighborhoods. Look into Halloween events like the City of Temple’s “Fright Fest,” which the Temple Police Department will be at.

“There are some churches that are probably a better option than some neighborhood you don’t know about,” officer Malone said. “We actually do have a Fright Fest event that’s going to be here at Santa Fe Plaza on Halloween. That might be another option.”

Officer Malone also gave the following additional tips on staying safe this Halloween:

Have a trusted, either an older sibling or parent, with the trick-or-treater at all times.

Take photos of your child with the mask on and off. Doing so can help law enforcement identify them in case the adult and child get separated during the night.

Check the crime rates of neighborhoods on online databases before going trick or treating there

