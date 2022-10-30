Texas mother shoots burglar while hiding with children in home

Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of Burglary of Habitation with Intent with a bond set at $750,000(Hidalgo County Jail)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EDINBURG, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas woman shot a man through her door after he broke into her house through the garage and trying to get into the bedroom Tuesday in South Texas.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded at around 9:15 p.m. Oct. 25 of a burglary in the 5500 block of Nardo Street in rural Edinburg, Texas.

The homeowner told police she warned the suspect that the police had been called and she had a gun in which he tried to get into the bedroom after refusing to leave.

The homeowner shot once through the door causing the suspect to flee.

According to Hidalgo Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was found approximately 100 yards away in an open field with a gunshot wound to his left arm and taken to the hospital where he was cleared.

Carlos Garcia, 36, was arrested and charged with Burglary of Habitation with Intent.

Garcia is being held at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center with a bond set at $750,000.

“This is an active investigation. We encourage witnesses with any additional information regarding this case to come forward,” said the Sheriff’s Office on their Facebook.

