US Customs and Border Patrol Officers seize over 750 pounds of undeclared bologna and cheese in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 484 pounds of bologna and 285 pound cheese in downtown El Paso.

Officers at the Paso Del Norte border crossing at 1:30 a.m. Oct. 27 seized seized 484 pounds of bologna after a 32-year-old U.S. citizen driving a pickup truck applied for entry.

The CBP officer at the primary inspection booth detected nervousness during the routine interview and directed the driver to the secondary inspection area.

Officers continued the exam and located 44 rolls of Mexican bologna hidden in the vehicle’s toolbox and under a blanket on the floor of the truck.

The bologna was seized and the driver was assessed a $1,000 civil penalty. The product was seized under 9 CFR part 94.

The 285-pound cheese seizure was made just before 4:30 a.m. when a 43-year-old U.S. citizen driving a SUV applied for entry.

CBP officers selected the vehicle for a secondary exam during which they located several boxes hidden beneath a blanket that when opened the boxes officers located multiple blocks and bags of cheese.

The cheese was seized and the driver was assessed a $1,000 civil penalty for failure to declare merchandise under 19 USC 1497.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Department of Homeland Security are partners in the effort to protect American agriculture against the introduction of pests and diseases at our nation’s ports of entry.

Undeclared prohibited agriculture items will be confiscated and can result in the issuance of a civil penalty for failure to declare.

Milk, cream, ice cream, butter and many cheeses are subject to quota restrictions administered by both CBP and the Department of Agriculture.

All dairy products are subject to Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) requirements.

They are also subject to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requirements.

