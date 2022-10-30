Why the location of Waco’s ‘Día de los Muertos’ parade on Saturday holds historical significance for the Hispanic community

The parade ran near Calle Dos, a historically Hispanic community in the early 1900s.
By Chantel Ropp
Published: Oct. 30, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco celebrated its Día de los Muertos parade Saturday afternoon, running through University Parks Drive to Indian Spring Park.

The traditionally Mexican holiday is a time to remember and honor loved ones who’ve passed away.

“It’s an opportunity to come together and commemorate people that we’ve loved and lost, things we loved and lost, and this amazing invitation from our Hispanic community to join in a festival which is traditional,” Fiona Bond, the Executive Director of Creative Waco, one of the partners of the parade, said. “This is a wonderful invitation to come and participate.”

The parade was marked by music, flowers, traditional cuisine, skulls and more. But the location of where it took place, near Calle Dos, has a history in Waco that makes the significance of the Día de los Muertos parade there that much more special.

In the early 1900s, Calle Dos housed a largely Hispanic community.

“Calle Dos was a mostly Hispanic community,” Louis Garcia, the President of the Waco Hispanic Museum, told KWTX. “They had shops there, they had a couple of restaurants, barbershops, a couple stores. And this was a Mexican community because there was a 1,000 of them that were brought in in 1917 to help build Rich Field, which was getting polished and ready for WWI.”

As urban renewal came to Waco, however, many of these Hispanics were pushed out of Calle Dos.

“A lot of Hispanics owned property in Sandtown, and they owned the houses over there,” Garcia continued. “But when urban renewal came in, they only offered them so much for the houses. “And so they couldn’t afford to go buy a new house, so they had to go start renting. And they went and spread out all over Waco.”

By hosting the parade in this historic location, the Hispanic community was was able to take center stage again, right next to Calle Dos.

“Waco hasn’t had this in the past,” attendee Rosa Gomez, said. “I’m born and raised in Waco and I love seeing this around now. I’m connecting with those who push for it, who are making it happen, and continue for it to go on.”

