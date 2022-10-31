Authorities in Bell County looking for missing teen

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help locating 15-year-old Zana Sophia Rene Fino, last seen at a home in the Troy area on Oct. 23, 2022.

Deputies say the teen is approximately five feet tall and weighs about a hundred pounds.

She has short brown hair, braces and brown eyes.

According to deputies, the missing teen is know to frequent the North Temple area.

If you have seen her or have information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the sheriff at 254-933-5412.

