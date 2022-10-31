Clifton Public Works to repair major water line, expect traffic delays and varying water pressures

FILE - A trickle of water comes out of the faucet of Mary Gaines a resident of the Golden Keys...
FILE - A trickle of water comes out of the faucet of Mary Gaines a resident of the Golden Keys Senior Living apartments in her kitchen in Jackson, Miss., Sept. 1, 2022. The NAACP said Tuesday, Sept. 27, that Mississippi is discriminating against Jackson’s majority-Black population by diverting badly needed federal funds for drinking water infrastructure to white communities that needed it less.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By Madison Herber
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Clifton police department posted on Facebook that their public works will be repairing a major water line tomorrow morning, Oct. 31st, on 5th Street next to Burger King.

They say the repair is a major fix and will likely take several hours to complete, so they will be diverting traffic during that time for traffic headed Eastbound and possibly Westbound too. They ask that you please drive with extra caution through the area of the repair.

The department adds that water customers near or around downtown may experience low water pressure or periods of no water at all.

Copyright 2022, KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The four men seen in this photo damaged a private property after they were unable to gain...
Central Texas sheriff asking for help identifying men who allegedly trespassed, damaged private property
Gov. Greg Abbott, left, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke.
New poll shows Abbott vs. O’Rourke race as ‘a tossup’
Jay Isiah Allen, 33, charged with capital murder and tampering with evidence in the killing of...
Man charged in murder of Belton toddler told detectives he struck boy ‘hard enough to break some ribs,’ affidavit states
Ashley Chandelle Allen is charged with attempted kidnapping and injury to a child
‘Give me my baby or I will kill you’: Mother recounts attempted kidnapping at local grocery store
Strong winds are expected behind our cold front overnight through Tuesday morning. West Winds:...
Storms are gone, windy weather takes over

Latest News

The allegations are detailed in probable cause affidavits for Justin Calhoun, 33, and Dalys...
Report: Bryan police arrest pair after kids found in filthy home
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of Burglary of Habitation with Intent with a bond...
Texas mother shoots burglar while hiding with children in home
Greg Bludau of College Station volunteered to remove a possum from inside Kyle Field before...
Aggie snags possum inside Kyle Field before kickoff
Two Killeen police officers opened fire on an armed suspect who carjacked a patrol unit.
Suspect in officer-involved shooting carjacked two vehicles, including Killeen police patrol unit