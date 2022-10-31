Clifton Public Works to repair major water line, expect traffic delays and varying water pressures

CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Clifton police department posted on Facebook that their public works will be repairing a major water line tomorrow morning, Oct. 31st, on 5th Street next to Burger King.

They say the repair is a major fix and will likely take several hours to complete, so they will be diverting traffic during that time for traffic headed Eastbound and possibly Westbound too. They ask that you please drive with extra caution through the area of the repair.

The department adds that water customers near or around downtown may experience low water pressure or periods of no water at all.

