Halloween forecast looks a-okay!

October has been a wild month of weather with both our latest 100° day of all-time being followed a few days later by some record cold weather! The wild temperature changes are, of course, likely to continue into November and the rest of winter, but today’s weather should be perfect for trick-or-treating or for any Halloween activities! The only issue with today’s weather is the partly cloudy skies that’ll be hanging around for the entire day. Temperatures this morning in the 40s and 50s should warm into the mid-to-upper 70s late today. It’s possible for a stray few sprinkles to form overnight tonight and into Tuesday morning, but precipitation shouldn’t participate in trick-or-treating. Temperatures by 7 PM will drop to near 70° and will stay in the 60s through midnight so it’s a smart idea to bring a light jacket with the kids as they go trick-or-treating.

The remainder of the work week’s forecast is mostly straight forward but there’s a few pitfalls here and there to be mindful of. First off, as mentioned earlier, there’s a low chance for a few stray sprinkles or even a stray shower early Tuesday morning as a disturbance passes through South Texas. Most of the rain will be to our south, but isolated showers could work in near and mainly south of Highway 84. The extra clouds Tuesday morning turns to sunshine in the afternoon with highs again back in the mid-to-upper 70s. Highs for the remainder of the work week hover close to 80° but morning lows in the 50s will warm up into the 60s Thursday and Friday as more humidity moves back in. The humidity won’t turn to a rain chance until maybe Thursday but more likely Friday and into Saturday.

The forecast for Friday and Saturday is nearly a carbon copy of the weather we saw this past Friday. Showers and thunderstorms arriving with a cold front from West Texas will push in, especially early Saturday morning, and likely drop at least an inch of rain for most of us! Temperatures won’t be nearly as cool with this frontal boundary, but we’re expecting 50s and 60s while rain falls with late-day temperatures as sunshine returns to rebound close to 70°. A few isolated showers late Thursday turns to a 40% chance of a few scattered showers during the daytime hours Friday with the highest rain chances arriving by Saturday morning. Storms could produce a quick inch of rain (or more) but most of the severe weather will be confined in West Texas. There will be a low chance overnight Friday into Saturday morning for some storms to produce up to quarter-size hail and some gusty winds. After Saturday’s storm system departs, we’ll see fairly quiet weather through at least the middle of next week. The next cold front could arrive Tuesday into Wednesday potentially bringing us a nice chill, but confidence in that part of the forecast is low.

As a reminder, we set the clocks backward one-hour Sunday morning at 2 AM (or before you go to bed Saturday night). In case you were wondering, the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, which passed the Senate in March of this year, has NOT been voted on by the House so, at least for now, the time will change again both in Spring and Fall of next year.

