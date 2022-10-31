Investigators offering $50K for information regarding the death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Three years ago, Pvt. Gregory Morales went missing while stationed at Fort Hood.

Morales was a motor transport operator with the first cavalry division sustainment brigade and was scheduled to be discharged within a couple of days of his disappearance.

“I don’t know if people are so scared that they’re afraid to come forward and say anything anonymously,” said Kim Wedel, Morales’ mother.

Anonymous or not, investigators have had little to go on as the case remains open.

Now three years later, the US Army Criminal Investigation Division doubled the reward from $25,000 to $50,000.

“I’m sure not expecting anyone to come forward with a full confession for $50k but I hope someone out there who knows something--even write a letter and send it,” said Wedel.

CID investigators suspect foul play is involved after a tip led them to Morales’ skeletal remains, in Killeen.

The discovery made on June 19, 2020, came ten months after Morales’ initial disappearance.

Investigators found Morales’ remains during the search for Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

“I don’t want anyone to put themselves or their family at risk by saying or doing anything. Greg would not have wanted that. But I hope it’s enough that they would at least give some sort of information,” said Wedel.

Originally labeled AWOL, then declared a deserter, this was eventually overturned and Morales was given a proper burial with full military honors.

Although a great deal of time has passed, his mother still has hope someone out there will help to bring her peace.

“I guess I hope money will persuade them to come forward,” said Wedel.

No new information on the case was given when the reward doubled but investigators stress the option of submitting an anonymous tip which can be done by calling Army CID Special Agents at (254) 287-2722.

