Quiet first few days of November before our next storm chances arrive

Another beautiful fall day has unfolded across Central Texas for Halloween. Temperatures this afternoon are in the mid to upper 70s. No tricks in the forecast for trick-or-treating Monday evening. Temperatures throughout the evening hours will be dropping into the 60s with mostly cloudy skies. No need for umbrellas, but light jackets may be needed on top of those costumes.

A disturbance will be moving through south Texas Monday night into Tuesday. The better rain chances will remain to our south as this system moves through. Most of us will just see an increase in clouds as the system passes, but some light rain/sprinkles look possible across our southern areas for the morning hours. Rain totals will be very light, if any. As the system passes further east, cloud cover will be decreasing from southwest to northeast heading into Tuesday afternoon.

It’s hard to believe but Tuesday is the start of November. We keep pleasant temperatures in the forecast kicking off the new month. We start out in the mid to upper 50s in the morning and climb near the mid to upper 70s for the afternoon. Our morning and afternoon temperatures continue to warm up throughout the rest of the work week and our humidity levels increase and start to become more noticeable. Lows will be in the 60s Thursday and Friday morning with highs near 80° Wednesday through Friday.

Our next weather change arrives Friday into Saturday as a cold front moves in from the west. The best chances for rain in Central Texas look to arrive late Friday into Saturday morning, but we could begin to see scattered showers and storms arrive during the daytime on Friday. There are still some differences in the timing of when this system moves in and that means Friday night football games may be impacted by some storms. The better chance for severe weather looks to remain out to our west Friday afternoon and night, but a few stronger storms do look possible in Central Texas as this system moves in. Totals with this system look to be around 1″ to 1.5″.

The front won’t bring Central Texas a major cool down, but our temperatures for the weekend look to dip back into the low to mid 70s with strong west winds on Saturday and southwest winds on Sunday. Rain chances look to push east and dry weather returns for Saturday afternoon and again on Sunday.

Temperatures look to warm by Monday into the upper 70s ahead of another cold front that moves in Tuesday into Wednesday. That front looks to move through dry at this time, but it could bring back some much cooler air with highs in the 60s by Wednesday. More details to come on this as models get into better agreement.

Friendly reminder: we set the clocks backward one-hour NEXT weekend. In case you were wondering, the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, which passed the Senate in March of this year, has NOT been voted on by the House so, at least for now, the time will change again both in Spring and Fall of next year.

