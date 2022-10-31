The Trick-or-Treating forecast is not spooky at all!

Perfect fall weather was found across Central Texas as we closed out the weekend and the good news is that it hangs around as we head into Halloween on Monday!

We had some high clouds increase from the southwest throughout the day on Sunday. Those clouds can be expected as we head into the start of the work week. Sadly, these clouds do not look to bring us any measurable rain. We could potentially see some very light rain late Monday evening in our southern areas, but it looks like that rain will have a hard time reaching the ground.

Waking up heading to work and school Monday morning, temperatures look to be in the upper 40s west to mid 50s east. We’ll monitor the potential for fog development for our eastern counties. South winds return on Monday, but we’ll still keep the fall-feel. Highs look to mostly warm into the mid 70s, although some upper 70s will be possible.

Trick-or-treating forecast is looking pleasant! Temperatures will cool and will be dropping into the mid 60s by 8 p.m. Light jackets may be needed on top of those Halloween costumes. Overall dry weather looks to be with Central Texas as those kiddos are out collecting candy.

We’re expecting to continue to see an increase in moisture from the southwest as we head into Tuesday. Forecast models bring some rain showers into the southern half of Central Texas Tuesday morning into the afternoon, but the bulk of the rain looks to pass to our south. We’ll have clouds in the area Tuesday morning, which make our temperatures warmer as we start the day. Lows look to be in the mid to upper 50s and warm around the mid 70s for the afternoon.

Warm, fall-like weather is expected on Wednesday and Thursday as our temperatures begin to climb closer to 80°. We begin to track weather changes as we head into Friday and Saturday. Much better shower and thunderstorm chances look to return in Central Texas. There is still a little bit of uncertainty in the timing, but as of now our best potential for rain next week looks to arrive next Saturday. Forecast rain totals look to be anywhere from 1 to 2 inches by next Sunday.

Temperatures will be cooling into the low 70s next weekend with breezy winds. We may see a cold front move in by the early parts of the following week. Right now, that looks to move in dry.

Friendly reminder: we set the clocks backward one-hour NEXT weekend. In case you were wondering, the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, which passed the Senate in March of this year, has NOT been voted on by the House so, at least for now, the time will change again both in Spring and Fall of next year.

