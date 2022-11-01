1 killed at Houston party attended by members of Migos, police say

From left, Offset, Takeoff and Quavo of Migos perform during the 2021 Global Citizen Live...
From left, Offset, Takeoff and Quavo of Migos perform during the 2021 Global Citizen Live event, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. The 24-hour live event took place on six continents and featured recording artists and celebrities raising awareness around poverty, climate change and the need for more access to COVID-19 vaccine doses worldwide. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022
HOUSTON, Texas (AP) - Houston police say one person was fatally shot and two others injured early Tuesday at a private party attended by members of the rap group Migos.

Police would not identify the person killed, only describing him as a Black man in his late 20s. Houston Police Lt. Ronnie Willkens said the man appeared to have been shot in the head or neck.

Police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, where dozens of people had gathered on a balcony outside of the bowling alley, which is on the third floor, police said. Officers discovered one man dead when they arrived.

Security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, Willkens said.

Two other people were injured and taken to hospitals in private vehicles, police said.

Representatives for Migos, who are from the Atlanta area, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Weeks ago, Quavo and Takeoff released their debut “Only Built for Infinity Links,” without the third Migos member, Offset.

