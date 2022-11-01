Affidavit: Suspect in Halloween hit-and-run surrendered to Waco PD an hour after critically injuring wheelchair-bound man

Tanisha Crawford
Tanisha Crawford(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police say 23-year-old Tanisha Crawford, the suspect in a Halloween night hit-and-run, turned herself in for failing to stop and render aid after Crawford hit a 50-year-old man in a wheelchair trying to cross the street.

Officers were called to N. 16 Street and W. Waco Drive at about 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2022.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the injured man in a wheelchair. Police said Crawford was not at the scene when officers arrived.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage that shows the driver of a white vehicle striking the man in the wheelchair.

The impact tossed “the man across the street,” an arrest affidavit reveals.

The footage reportedly show the driver of the white car stop, exit the vehicle, the drive off, the affidavit claims.

After she surrendered to authorities, Crawford spoke with detectives and “admitted to me after she was read her rights that she had struck the victim and stopped her vehicle, and checked on the victim, but saw the state of the victim, and got back into her vehicle after calling for help,” an investigator wrote in the affidavit.

Crawford further told police she drove to her grandmother’s house, where she called her boyfriend to pick her up and take her to the police department so she could file a report.

“I would like to note the accident took place at (8:42 p.m.) and she did not arrive at the Waco PD until (9:45 p.m.) that same night,” the investigator wrote in the affidavit.

The man is currently in the hospital and remains in critical condition, police said.

Crawford was booked into the McLennan County Jail on a charge of accident causing serious bodily injury or death, jail records show. Her bond was set at $5,000.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

The four men seen in this photo damaged a private property after they were unable to gain...
Central Texas sheriff asking for help identifying men who allegedly trespassed, damaged private property
During a search warrant of a Waddell, AZ RV facility, MCSO deputies discovered an underground...
Deputies discover underground bunker filled with guns, drugs at Arizona RV facility
Texas A&M appears to be pivoting away from Childish Gambino’s song, “Bonfire,” a day after...
Texas A&M will not play songs when Aggies football team takes Kyle Field
The Texas Two Step prize is currently at $200K as of Oct. 29
Texas Lottery announces a winning $500K Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waco
File Photo
Chick-fil-A planning to open first location in Bellmead

Latest News

Three arrested in Waco in connection with multiple shootings
Three arrested in Waco in connection with multiple shootings
Three arrested in Waco in connection with multiple shootings
Laylani and Alexander Ordonez
Amber Alert suspect stabs himself and 1-year-old girl to death
Degrees of Science: Rowdy Girl Sanctuary with Renee King
Degrees of Science: Rowdy Girl Sanctuary with Renee King 11.1.22
The Waco City Council Tuesday night voted unanimously in favor, on the first reading, of adding...
Waco council votes in favor in graffiti ordinance, names new Mayor Pro Tem following resignation