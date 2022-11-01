Aggie football playing for each other, bowl eligibility

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The first College Football Playoff rankings are released Tuesday evening. While the Aggies had aspirations of being in the playoff hunt at the beginning of the season, expectations have changed drastically.

After going through a rough four-game losing streak, the Aggies are now fighting for bowl eligibility at 3-5. They need to win at least three of their next four games to be able to play in a bowl game and that starts this week against Florida. While the goals and expectations have certainly changed this season, the Aggies feel they still have a lot to play for.

”Our plan is to win out,” Texas A&M defensive lineman Albert Regis. “If things don’t go according to that nothing is going to change. We want bowl eligibility, but we also want to win out at the same time. In the locker room, we fight every day. We come together as a team regardless of everything that may happen,” Regis added.

“I feel like we’re just playing for this team for the future. What our identity is going to be,” explained Texas A&M offensive lineman Layden Robinson. As coach Fisher says all the time, it’s easy when you’re ahead. You figure out what type of person you are, what type of team you are when you’re going through rough times. That’s what I feel like we’re playing for just to figure out what our identity is going forward,” Robinson added.

“You always want to go to a bowl game,” Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher exclaimed. “I think it always helps. That’s one of the goals that you set. That gives you 15 more practices. That’s time for your guys, whenever you play you get better. You always want to be in a bowl. One of your goals is to be in a bowl, and that’s one of our goals and we need to do that,” Fisher added.

Texas A&M will host Floriday this Saturday at 11:00 a.m. on ESPN.

