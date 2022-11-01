A&M searching for person who picked up bat at Kyle Field

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University officials are requesting assistance in identifying someone, possibly a student, who may have picked up a bat at Kyle Field on Saturday evening.

The bat was seen flying in the Cool Zone area near Section 234 on the east side of the stadium between 6:45 and 7 p.m. Saturday.

The bat is being tested for rabies and results are pending.

Rabies can pose a significant health risk to individuals who are exposed to infected animals. The university is asking that anyone who handled the bat please contact the Texas A&M Environmental Health & Safety Department at 979-845-2132 or the Brazos County Health District at 979-361-4440 immediately.

As a reminder, if you notice a bat that appears injured, trapped within a building, or lifeless, always avoid contact. Immediately notify a Texas A&M staff member or a University Police officer, or call the Facilities Services Communications Center at 979-845-4311.

