A&M searching for person who picked up bat at Kyle Field

The bat is being tested for rabies and results are pending.
Texas A&M University officials are requesting assistance in identifying someone, possibly a...
Texas A&M University officials are requesting assistance in identifying someone, possibly a student, who may have picked up a bat at Kyle Field on Saturday evening.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University officials are requesting assistance in identifying someone, possibly a student, who may have picked up a bat at Kyle Field on Saturday evening.

The bat was seen flying in the Cool Zone area near Section 234 on the east side of the stadium between 6:45 and 7 p.m. Saturday.

The bat is being tested for rabies and results are pending.

Rabies can pose a significant health risk to individuals who are exposed to infected animals. The university is asking that anyone who handled the bat please contact the Texas A&M Environmental Health & Safety Department at 979-845-2132 or the Brazos County Health District at 979-361-4440 immediately.

As a reminder, if you notice a bat that appears injured, trapped within a building, or lifeless, always avoid contact. Immediately notify a Texas A&M staff member or a University Police officer, or call the Facilities Services Communications Center at 979-845-4311.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The four men seen in this photo damaged a private property after they were unable to gain...
Central Texas sheriff asking for help identifying men who allegedly trespassed, damaged private property
During a search warrant of a Waddell, AZ RV facility, MCSO deputies discovered an underground...
Deputies discover underground bunker filled with guns, drugs at Arizona RV facility
Texas A&M appears to be pivoting away from Childish Gambino’s song, “Bonfire,” a day after...
Texas A&M will not play songs when Aggies football team takes Kyle Field
The Texas Two Step prize is currently at $200K as of Oct. 29
Texas Lottery announces a winning $500K Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waco
File Photo
Chick-fil-A planning to open first location in Bellmead

Latest News

The Shepherd's Heart "Toys From The Heart" Toy Drive - 11.1.22
The Shepherd's Heart "Toys From the Heart" Toy Drive - 11.1.22
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4 - 11.1.22
Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11...
College Station police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
FILE PHOTO
National bus driver shortage upending Texas’ beloved Friday night high school football games
Brautigan Realty is accepting candy donations to send to troops stationed overseas through...
Belton business asks for leftover Halloween candy to send to troops overseas