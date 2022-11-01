Degrees of Science: Rowdy Girl Sanctuary with Renee King

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
November is World Vegan Month in our newest episode of Degrees of Science, we found someone’s story who has garnered a lot of national attention for the work she is doing to shed a light on the vegan movement. Renee King, married a cattle rancher, turned vegan, and converted their ranch into a safe haven for farm animals…. something she never thought would happen. She advocates for alternative ways farmers can thrive and make money that don’t involve using livestock or animals. We talked to Renee about how it all got started and the work they are doing on the farm.

