Election Day is inching closer, these are the names you’ll see on the gubernatorial section of the ballot

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas gubernatorial race continues to be a hot topic as Election Day inches closer and candidates continue to campaign about important issues on their platforms.

Incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is running for his third term in office. He won the seat in 2014 and 2018. The issues he is focused on all align with his slogan, “Framing the Future of Texas.”

“The vision is, for one, a safer Texas,” Abbott told KWTX in a previous interview. “Safety also means ensuring that Texas is not going to have defunded cities like you’ve seen in New York and Chicago.”

Former U.S. representative, senator, presidential candidate, Democratic candidate Beto O’Rouke is running against Abbott. O’Rouke said he is focused on solving the small issues in order to focus on the big visions of Texans.

“We’re going to bring Republicans and Democrats together to make sure that we secure our border, that those who come to this country follow our laws, and that we set up Texas-based solutions, like a Texas-based guest worker program,” O’Rourke told KWTX in a recent interview.

As of Oct. 24, a poll by University of Texas in Tyler said Abbott was up by 6% compared to Beto. Abbott polled 50% of votes, and Beto polled 44%.

Another name on the poll and ballots is Libertarian candidate, Mark Tippets. He is an international legal & business consultant for businesses with property in Mexico or Latin America. He is also a former city councilmember for Lago Vista, Texas.

“I’m running for governor to put you back in charge...to put you back in charge of your health and vaccine choices, of your school choices, of your security, your safety...the government needs to get out of the way,” Tippets said.

While Tippets only has about 1-2% in the polls, he is motivated to continue being a voice for Libertarians.

Voters will also see a fourth name on the ballot for Texas governor. Delilah Barrios is the Green Party candidate for governor. Her platform says that she is heavily focused on making sure that all Texas residents are provided medical care. Barrios shows about 0-1% in the polls.

Early voting in many Central Texas counties ends Friday, Nov. 4. Election Day is only one week away. Many polling locations will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8.

You can find your polling location here.

