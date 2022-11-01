Heads up! Storm chances have increased Friday and some storms could be strong

Despite a few spots of drizzle this morning, our next storm system is still set to arrive late this week, but the storm system is expected to move through earlier! Instead of starting out the day with storms Saturday, it’s now likely that we’ll see stormy conditions Friday afternoon and evening as this front blows through. The quicker frontal passage won’t change the rainfall totals, but it will bring us an increased severe weather chance Friday afternoon and evening. Although the highest rain chances by and large arrive Friday, we’ll have a low chance of rain today and Thursday. Today’s rain chance stems from an upper-level storm system that’ll swing through without much fanfare for us. Outside of a few stray sprinkles through 9 AM, it’s going to be a dry morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s this morning warming into the mid-to-upper 70s late today. Wednesday will be another wonderful day of weather with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s, but we’re expecting some patchy fog to form early tomorrow morning.

Wednesday’s morning fog is a harbinger of the moisture moving in from the Gulf leading to the chance for storms Friday. Thursday is the transition day away from the sunny weather and into more humid conditions. We’re forecasting mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of a few isolated showers Thursday. Highs will warm into the low-to-mid 80s. Friday starts out with temperatures near 70° in the morning and with highs nearing 80°. Friday will feel a lot like an early Spring severe weather day with all of the humidity and cloud cover around and there will be a severe weather chance as Friday’s front blows through. Instead of arriving Saturday morning, the front should push into the area during the mid-afternoon time period and then clear the area likely by midnight. Like with last Friday’s front, we expect about an inch of rain to fall from a line of storms moving in with the cold front. The line of storms could be strong with gusty winds and hail being the main threat.

Since the cold front arrives sooner, we’re expecting warmer temperatures and dry weather Saturday with continued beautiful weather on Sunday. Highs start the weekend in the low 70s but should reach the mid-to-upper 70s. Highs next week generally stay in the mid-to-upper 70s and while there is a low rain chance Monday and Wednesday, the rain chances next week are pretty paltry. Forecast model data continues to show a big drop in temperatures coming for the Central and Northern Plains next week, but most of that cold air may miss us to the east. For now, there’s no other cold fronts in the forecast after Friday’s front.

Here’s your reminder about this weekend’s time change. We set the clocks backward one-hour at 2 AM Sunday. In case you were wondering, the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, which passed the Senate in March of this year, has NOT been voted on by the House so, at least for now, the time will change again both in Spring and Fall of next year.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.