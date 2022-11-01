Marlin child trampled by loose cow, sheriff’s office says

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin Police officers on Monday were dispatched after a child was trampled by a loose cow, the Falls County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to assist catching the cow.

“Deputies, police, and some citizens made several attempts to get the cow, as it was very aggressive, charging towards citizens and law enforcement,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Finally, the cow was cornered (at) HEB and several cowboys on horseback were able to rope the cow without anyone else getting hurt.”

The sheriff’s office did not provide an update on the child’s condition.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

The four men seen in this photo damaged a private property after they were unable to gain...
Central Texas sheriff asking for help identifying men who allegedly trespassed, damaged private property
During a search warrant of a Waddell, AZ RV facility, MCSO deputies discovered an underground...
Deputies discover underground bunker filled with guns, drugs at Arizona RV facility
Texas A&M appears to be pivoting away from Childish Gambino’s song, “Bonfire,” a day after...
Texas A&M will not play songs when Aggies football team takes Kyle Field
The Texas Two Step prize is currently at $200K as of Oct. 29
Texas Lottery announces a winning $500K Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waco
File Photo
Chick-fil-A planning to open first location in Bellmead

Latest News

fastcast
Brady's Tuesday Evening FastCast
File Photo
Teenagers wounded during shooting at Halloween party at Waco community center
Gubernatorial candidates sample ballot
Election Day is inching closer, these are the names you’ll see on the gubernatorial section of the ballot
Ott has served as superintendent of Temple ISD, a district of 8,600 students in Central Texas,...
Temple ISD leader nominated for National Superintendent of the Year