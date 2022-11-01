Marlin child trampled by loose cow, sheriff’s office says

MARLN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin Police officers on Monday were dispatched after a child was trampled by a loose cow, the Falls County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to assist catching the cow.

“Deputies, police, and some citizens made several attempts to get the cow, as it was very aggressive, charging towards citizens and law enforcement,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Finally, the cow was cornered (at) HEB and several cowboys on horseback were able to rope the cow without anyone else getting hurt.”

The sheriff’s office did not provide an update on the child’s condition.

