Storm Chances Return for Friday!

It should be a nice evening across Central Texas for this first day of November. Humidity will stream back in quickly tonight, and that could lead to some patchy fog for Wednesday morning. Any fog that we see in the morning should quickly burn off, and we will see gradually clearing skies throughout the day Wednesday with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. Thursday will be another nice day, but it will be a little muggier and breezier as our next storm system approaches. We may see a few isolated showers Thursday, but much better shower & storm chances roll in Friday.

Friday starts out with temperatures near 70° in the morning and with highs nearing 80°. Friday will feel a lot like an early Spring severe weather day with all of the humidity and cloud cover around and there will be a severe weather chance as Friday’s front blows through. Currently it looks like the front should push into the area during the mid-afternoon time period and then clear the area likely by midnight. Like with last Friday’s front, we expect about an inch of rain to fall from a line of storms moving in with the cold front. The line of storms could be strong with gusty winds and hail being the main threat.

Since the cold front arrives sooner, we’re expecting warmer temperatures and dry weather Saturday with continued beautiful weather on Sunday. Highs start the weekend in the low 70s but should reach the mid-to-upper 70s. Highs next week generally stay in the mid-to-upper 70s and while there is a low rain chance Monday and Wednesday, the rain chances next week are pretty paltry. Forecast model data continues to show a big drop in temperatures coming for the Central and Northern Plains next week, but most of that cold air may miss us to the east. For now, there’s no other cold fronts in the forecast after Friday’s front.

Here’s your reminder about this weekend’s time change. We set the clocks backward one-hour at 2 AM Sunday. In case you were wondering, the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, which passed the Senate in March of this year, has NOT been voted on by the House so, at least for now, the time will change again both in Spring and Fall of next year.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.