Suspect in Halloween hit-and-run in Waco surrenders to police

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police say 23-year-old Tanisha Crawford, the suspect in a Halloween night hit-and-run, turned herself in for failing to stop and render aid after Crawford hit a 50-year-old man in a wheelchair trying to cross the street.

Officers were called to N. 16 Street and W. Waco Drive at about 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2022.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the injured man in a wheelchair. Police said Crawford was not at the scene when officers arrived.

The man is currently in the hospital and remains in critical condition, police said.

Crawford was booked into the McLennan County Jail on a charge of accident causing serious bodily injury or death, jail records show. Her bond was set at $5,000.

