Temple ISD leader nominated for National Superintendent of the Year

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Dr. Bobby Ott, the leader of the Temple Independent School District recently honored as the Texas Superintendent of the Year, is now the Lone Star State’s nominee for 2023 National Superintendent of the Year.

Ott has served as superintendent of Temple ISD, a district of 8,600 students in Central Texas, since 2018.

“[Temple] is a place where diversity is a given, inclusion is a deliberate choice, and our service is defined by compassion, love and innovation, and I am so proud to be there,” Ott said in a news release.

In a recent interview with KWTX, Ott called the weeks-long interviewing process by the Texas Association of School Boards, the agency that honored him as the state’s premier school administrator, some of the most challenging set of questions he’s faced in his career. Ott said he learned a lot about himself, but more importantly, the district and community he serves.

“The number one service you can provide your community, and that everyone in your community should know about their superintendent, is that you love their children. It’s that simple. If you love their children, you can bring people to the table.”

Ott currently serves on the Texas Association of School Administrators Executive Committee and has been a member of the association since 2013, serving on the TASA 2025 Task Force and several other committees.

Ott is also part of the Holdsworth Center Leadership Academy and a member of the Texas Music Educators Association. Locally. he serves as a board member for the Temple Economic Corporation, Central Texas Workforce, Temple Education Foundation, Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Hospital and Temple Chamber of Commerce.

As a state nominee for AASA National Superintendent of the Year, Ott will be considered by a panel of judges from across the U.S. that will select four finalists to be interviewed in January.

The 2023 National Superintendent of the Year will be announced, and the state nominees honored, at AASA’s National Conference on Education, February 16-18, 2023, in San Antonio.

