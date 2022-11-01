Waco City Council to consider amending nuisance ordinance to include graffiti

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco City Council members will consider amending its nuisance ordinance Tuesday to include graffiti and plan to continue their efforts to provide free removal of the offending markings for property owners.

Council members also will consider a resolution designating one of their members as mayor pro tem to replace resigning Council member Kelly Palmer.

The city code enforcement/inspection department is proposing to amend the nuisance ordinance by adding “graffiti prohibition” to declare graffiti a nuisance and providing a means for enforcement and abatement, according to the city council agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.

The Local Government Code allows cities by ordinance to require property owners to remove graffiti from the owner’s property. However, the city must offer to abate the graffiti for free and provide notice to the property owner of the owner’s duty to remove graffiti.

If the property owner fails to remove the graffiti after receiving the notice, the city may remove the graffiti and charge the expenses of removal to the property owner, according to the agenda item.

The city of Waco has conducted about 48 cases of graffiti abatement with owners’ consent over the past year, city officials said.

The city currently does not have an ordinance addressing graffiti.

Palmer, who represents District IV, is resigning from the council effective Friday. She has represented District IV since November 2020.

“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve as the District IV councilwoman these past two years,” Palmer said in announcing her resignation. “I’m leaving office with such gratitude for the gift of working alongside so many of you in pursuit of a more equitable and beautiful Waco,” she said.

She also serves as mayor pro tem and council members will consider naming a member to assume that position.

The city council meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Bosque Theater of the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

