Waco police searching for hit and run suspect

By Megan Boyd
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Waco Police say a person in a wheel chair was hit by a car, possibly a white 4-door Chrysler 200 type vehicle on W. Waco Drive who did not stop and render aid.

Officials say they were called out to North 18th and Waco Drive after the incident. They say the car was heading east.

The victim was in critical condition as of Monday night.

Call the Waco Police at 254-750-7500 or call crime stoppers and leave an anonymous tip at 254-753-4357 if you have any information.

No other details were shared.

