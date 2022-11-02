Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Texas girl

ROSENBERG, Texas (KWTX) - The Rosenberg Police Department on Tuesday night issued an Amber Alert for 1-year-old Leylani Ordoñez.

The girl was reportedly abducted by Alexander Ordoñez, 24.

She was last seen wearing a red onesie with Whataburger branding.

Alexander is about 5′7″ tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

The suspect was last seen driving a green, 2004 Ford F450 with Texas license plate number T2160J.

If you have seen them or have information regarding their whereabouts, please call the Rosenberg Police Department at l (979) 253-8039.

THE SUSPECT IS DRIVING A GREEN, 2004, FORD, F450 BEARING TX LICENSE PLATE NUMBER T2160J. (TEXAS DPS)

