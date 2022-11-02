Diageo acquires Waco-based Balcones Distilling

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Diageo, which bills itself as the world’s best brand builder for premium drinks, on Wednesday announced it had acquired Waco-based Balcones Distilling, who it praised as “one of the leading producers of American Single Malt Whisky in the United States.”

Balcones Distilling was founded in Waco in 2008. Diageo praised the distiller’s “diverse portfolio of award-winning super premium and above whiskies,” among them, Texas “1″ American Single Malt, Lineage American Single Malt, and Baby Blue Corn Whisky.

“Balcones embraces Texas’ intense heat as well as its temperature fluctuations to create whiskies with differentiated flavors,” Diageo said, “The team also leverages distinctive high quality, and often locally sourced, original ingredients, including Texas-grown malted barley and roasted blue corn, to produce a range of highly decorated whiskies.”

According to Diageo, the premium whiskey business has experienced consistent growth in the U.S. in recent years, “with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% from 2016 to 2021.”

“We are delighted to welcome Balcones Distilling into Diageo. The Balcones team are true innovators and pioneers in the emerging American Single Malt and Texas whisk(e)y movements, and their super premium plus whiskies are highly complementary to our whisk(e)y portfolio,” said Diageo North America President Claudia Schubert.

“This acquisition is in line with our strategy to acquire high growth brands in fast growing segments, such as super premium whisk(e)y, and we look forward to working with the Balcones team to support further growth for these world-class whiskies.”

In a statement, Balcones Distilling Chairman Greg Allen expressed excitement about the beginning of a new era for the Central Texas brand.

“Balcones started with an idea driven by an innovative spirit and passion to create something original and authentic in the heart of Texas,” Allen said.

“Now, we couldn’t be prouder to have created these award-winning American Single Malt and Texas whiskies, but also to have helped initiate an exciting new era of whisk(e)y in Texas. We are thrilled that Diageo shares our belief in its potential and we look forward to seeing Diageo bring Balcones’ incredible whiskies to more consumers.”

According to its website, some of Diageo’s brands include Johnny Walker Black Label, Guinness, Baileys, Smirnoff, Crown Royal, and Buchanan’s.

