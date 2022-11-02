Former Central Texas police chief gets deferred probation for improper sexual contact with boy

Quincy Lee. (File Jail photo)
Quincy Lee. (File Jail photo)(KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSEBUD, Texas (KWTX) - The former police chief of Rosebud was placed on felony deferred probation Wednesday for having improper sexual contact with a 14-year-old boy.

Retired State District Judge Ralph Strother accepted the plea agreement between the state and Quincy Deon Lee during a brief sentencing hearing in Waco’s 54th State District Court. The judge placed Lee, 42, on deferred probation for 10 years, fined him $1,000 and ordered him to serve 30 days in the McLennan County Jail as a term and condition of his probation.

Lee pleaded guilty in May to indecency with a child by contact, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Lee’s attorney, Brittany Lannen, asked Strother if Lee could serve his 30 days in jail on weekends because he has a job as a transport driver in Houston. The judge approved the request.

Lee, who has surrendered his law enforcement certification, and Lannen both declined comment after the hearing.

A Texas Ranger investigation revealed Lee touched the genitals of a 14-year-old boy in June 2014, according to court records. Lee was not arrested until after his case was presented for indictment to a McLennan County grand jury in 2019.

Lee resigned as Rosebud police chief in August 2017 after a woman on probation accused him of harassment and sexual assault. A subsequent Texas Ranger investigation showed a women reported in June 2017 that Lee had sexually assaulted her over a period of months, according to an arrest affidavit.

The woman reported Lee threatened to have her probation revoked if she refused his sexual advances. She reported she was locked in the police chief’s office and forced to have sex on Lee’s desk.

The charges were not pursued but led to Lee’s resignation.

In unrelated cases, Lee was placed on deferred probation for 10 years in November 2021 after his conviction in Falls County on two counts of sexual assault of a child. The allegations involved sexual assaults of two young boys, according to Falls County records.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

The four men seen in this photo damaged a private property after they were unable to gain...
Central Texas sheriff asking for help identifying men who allegedly trespassed, damaged private property
During a search warrant of a Waddell, AZ RV facility, MCSO deputies discovered an underground...
Deputies discover underground bunker filled with guns, drugs at Arizona RV facility
Texas A&M appears to be pivoting away from Childish Gambino’s song, “Bonfire,” a day after...
Texas A&M will not play songs when Aggies football team takes Kyle Field
The Texas Two Step prize is currently at $200K as of Oct. 29
Texas Lottery announces a winning $500K Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waco
File Photo
Chick-fil-A planning to open first location in Bellmead

Latest News

College Station police have named Trevor Thompson (left) as a suspect in the murder of Anthony...
Suspect identified in murder investigation of College Station teen
File Photo: KWTX
Diageo acquires Waco-based Balcones Distilling
Ordinance to decriminalize marijuana in Killeen, Harker Heights
Decriminalizing marijuana proposition in Bell County cities
Decriminalizing marijuana proposition
Two Bell County cities could be one week closer to passing ‘Proposition A’ to decriminalize marijuana