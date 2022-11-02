Heads up! Dense fog may slow down your morning commute

Temperatures may not feel quite like November just yet since we’re still seeing warmer-than-normal temperatures, but it certainly looks like November outside this morning with locally dense fog moving in! A dense fog advisory is in effect near and east of I-35 through 10 AM where visibilities will drop below a mile at times. Not everyone will see fog this morning and some of us may see clear skies through nearly the entire day, but it’s a good idea to give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go this morning near and especially east of I-35. After the morning fog clears out around mid-morning, it’s all mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies overhead. Sunshine returning in the afternoon keeps morning temperatures in the 60s all morning long, but we’ll likely boost into the mid-to-upper 70s late in the afternoon when sunshine takes hold.

Big weather changes are coming starting, realistically, this afternoon as warm and humid air moves back in. Dew points in the afternoon for the next few days are expected to be in the upper 60s which means both morning temperatures will be well warmer than normal and afternoon conditions will feel a bit sticky. Highs both Thursday and Friday in the upper 70s and low 80s will be joined by partly-to-mostly cloudy skies. A stray few showers are possible Thursday, mainly in the morning, with more scattered showers arriving Friday morning. The big kahuna, however, is a cold front swinging through Friday afternoon. The timeframe for this front’s arrival continues to creep earlier in the day. While there will still be a severe weather risk area wide Friday as the front pushes in, the front may start to push into our western most counties around noon. The earlier arrival means storms will likely be getting going as they push in and not already be mature which could limit the severe weather risk to cities and towns near and east of I-35. The front likely crosses the I-35 corridor around 4 PM and will likely clear the area before midnight. Some Friday night football games may be impacted by rain, mainly east of I-35, but the forecast is trending drier Friday evening.

We likely won’t see much of any rain Saturday and full sunshine should return! Highs Saturday will only be in the low 70s, but a quick return of southeasterly winds Sunday boosts temperatures back into the mid-to-upper 70s. Another weak disturbance could roll through Monday and will bring us a 30% chance of rain, but it looks like rain clears out for Election Day Tuesday as highs warm to near 80°. The majority of next week will feature highs near 80° and lows in the low 60s, but that’s before yet another Friday cold front swings through around Veterans Day. We’re still way too far out to say definitively if the front pushes through on Veterans Day or just before/after, but the front arriving late next week could spark some rain and potentially brings a notable temperature drop for the following week.

We set the clocks backward one-hour at 2 AM Sunday. The Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, which passed the Senate in March of this year, has NOT been voted on by the House so, at least for now, the time will change again both in Spring and Fall of next year.

