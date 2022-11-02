Revenue raised during Deck The Halls event in Waco to benefit initiative to promote, support quality Pre-K education

By Julie Hays
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Junior League of Waco’s annual Deck the Halls event, which includes vendors from around the country, is returning this week to the Waco Convention Center and organizers want to remind everyone that the shopping extravaganza is much more than a gift market.

The money raise from the four-day event will go directly to the chosen mission of the Junior League, which is ‘the Power of Pre-K,’ an initiative to promote access to quality Pre-K education and to support Pre-K educators in their efforts to serve students and families in their care, ensuing a bright future for every child.

The Junior League of Waco is focusing their efforts at Waco ISD and La Vega ISD.

“One thing that people may not realize when they shop at our gift market is that the money that we raise, this is our biggest fundraiser, and the money that we raise goes toward our power of Pre-K initiative,” co-chair Corinne Bero said.

“Statistically I don’t think people understand that if a child goes to a high quality Pre-K, they are more likely to enter kindergarten on grade level and they are more likely to read professionally by third grade and so Pre-K can actually make a huge difference in a child’s life,” fellow co-chair Kristen Mynar added.

The market kicks off Thursday night with the Ladies Night Out Preview Party.  Ticket entry for that includes a first shot at shopping plus food and drinks.

The gift market is open to all other shoppers Friday through Sunday.

Local dance teams and performers will take to the stage in the Convention Center to entertain crowds throughout the event.

There will also be a Mother Daughter Tea, Gingerbread House making event, and Story Time with Santa.

You can find out more information and purchase your tickets at jlwaco.org.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

The four men seen in this photo damaged a private property after they were unable to gain...
Central Texas sheriff asking for help identifying men who allegedly trespassed, damaged private property
During a search warrant of a Waddell, AZ RV facility, MCSO deputies discovered an underground...
Deputies discover underground bunker filled with guns, drugs at Arizona RV facility
Texas A&M appears to be pivoting away from Childish Gambino’s song, “Bonfire,” a day after...
Texas A&M will not play songs when Aggies football team takes Kyle Field
The Texas Two Step prize is currently at $200K as of Oct. 29
Texas Lottery announces a winning $500K Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waco
Laylani and Alexander Ordonez
Girl, father at center of Amber Alert found dead after apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

Waco events help boost economy
Waco events help boost economy
Images of CVS pharmacist administering vaccine to child at CVS on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in...
‘We’re seeing a lot of illness being passed around at schools’: Central Texas school districts brace for severe flu season
Waco events help boost economy
Waco events help boost economy
David John Keen posted bonds totaling $10,000 Wednesday and was released after his arrest on...
Central Texas man accused of pointing gun at woman, children during road rage incident