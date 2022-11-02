Revenue raised during Deck The Halls event in Waco to benefit initiative to promote, support quality Pre-K education

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Junior League of Waco’s annual Deck the Halls event, which includes vendors from around the country, is returning this week to the Waco Convention Center and organizers want to remind everyone that the shopping extravaganza is much more than a gift market.

The money raise from the four-day event will go directly to the chosen mission of the Junior League, which is ‘the Power of Pre-K,’ an initiative to promote access to quality Pre-K education and to support Pre-K educators in their efforts to serve students and families in their care, ensuing a bright future for every child.

The Junior League of Waco is focusing their efforts at Waco ISD and La Vega ISD.

“One thing that people may not realize when they shop at our gift market is that the money that we raise, this is our biggest fundraiser, and the money that we raise goes toward our power of Pre-K initiative,” co-chair Corinne Bero said.

“Statistically I don’t think people understand that if a child goes to a high quality Pre-K, they are more likely to enter kindergarten on grade level and they are more likely to read professionally by third grade and so Pre-K can actually make a huge difference in a child’s life,” fellow co-chair Kristen Mynar added.

The market kicks off Thursday night with the Ladies Night Out Preview Party. Ticket entry for that includes a first shot at shopping plus food and drinks.

The gift market is open to all other shoppers Friday through Sunday.

Local dance teams and performers will take to the stage in the Convention Center to entertain crowds throughout the event.

There will also be a Mother Daughter Tea, Gingerbread House making event, and Story Time with Santa.

You can find out more information and purchase your tickets at jlwaco.org.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.