Suspect identified in murder investigation of College Station teen

Trevor Thompson, Jr. is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.
College Station police have named Trevor Thompson (left) as a suspect in the murder of Anthony...
College Station police have named Trevor Thompson (left) as a suspect in the murder of Anthony Ayers (right).(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department on Wednesday named a suspect in the shooting death of a teenager on Saturday night at the Pearl Apartments.

Trevor James Thompson, Jr., 26, of Bryan, was identified by police Wednesday afternoon. A bulletin from CSPD says Thompson is considered “armed and dangerous” and anyone with information about his location should call 979-764-3600.

Police said the victim, Anthony Ayers, 15, was shot and killed during an altercation just before 10 p.m., Saturday in the parking lot of the apartment complex on Harvey Road near George Bush Drive.

On Tuesday, Brazos County Crime Stoppers listed Thompson as a “Most Wanted” for charges including aggravated robbery and evading arrest. Crime Stoppers said Thompson is known to spend time and has connections in the Bryan-College Station area as well as Robertson County.

According to online jail records, Thompson has been booked into the Brazos County Detention Center six times since 2014. He was first arrested in April 2014 on an aggravated robbery charge. He was last arrested in September 2020 on an evading arrest charge.

On Monday, Thompson’s family said the teen attended College Station High School. A vigil is planned for Friday at 6 p.m. at Oaks Park in College Station at the intersection of University Oaks Blvd and Stallings Drive. The vigil was first planned to be at the apartment complex but has been moved to the park.

