Three arrested in Waco in connection with multiple shootings

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three people are in custody in connection with what police say are multiple shooting investigations around the Waco area.

Police say they were trying to serve an arrest warrant around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night when they fled on foot.

A helicopter flew over the city shining its spotlight looking for them.

Eventually, the suspect was caught along with two other individuals.

Two of the three arrested are juveniles.

No identities have been released at this time.

There is no word if any people were injured as a result of the alleged shootings.

