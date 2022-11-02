Two Bell County cities could be one week closer to passing ‘Proposition A’ to decriminalize marijuana, community members discuss consequences and benefits

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen and Harker Heights voters will see “Proposition A” on their ballots when heading to the polls, and, if passed by voters, it would potentially decriminalize possessing less than four ounces of marijuana for personal use as well as not allow law enforcement to stop someone because they smelled the drug.

Voters and elected officials have voiced many concerns and benefits about the proposition and how it would help or hinder the communities.

Killeen City Councilmember Jose Segarra is one member who voted against the proposition when it was proposed at a city council meeting. He said he does not disapprove of the decriminalization of marijuana but the section inhibiting officers from searching based on probable cause.

“The only real issue that I have with ‘Prop A’ is not even the marijuana itself,” Segarra said. “The real issue that I have with Prop A is they have a section in there...and basically, what that does, it prohibits our police officers from using the odor, the smell of marijuana as a probable cause to do a search.”

He said that over 1,000 people who have been arrested for possessing marijuana also were charged with other crimes. He said that 621 people that they stopped and searched based on probable cause of marijuana also had other illegal drugs, 269 people were also carrying unlawful weapons, 183 had outstanding warrants and 97 were carrying illegal weapons.

“Had it not been for our police officers doing that search, all these numbers right there, we would have never found them,” Segarra said. “We would have never been able to do anything. These felons, we couldn’t even discover they were felons and they would be back on our streets.”

Segarra also said passing this ordinance could hurt the community because he said the ordinance would go against state laws and possibly hinder the city’s relationship with state officials.

“Here we are working hard to try lobbying them in our favor, and, then, we throw something like that, which gives them an excuse to say, well, you’re not following our state laws,” he said. “Why should we assist you with funding for your roles?”

For people who think the ordinance would inch the state closer to legalizing marijuana, Segarra said the local government cannot propose legalizing the drug. It must be passed by the state; therefore, he said it would be preferable to follow the state laws instead of passing ordinances that go against it.

“When it comes to legalization, if they’re trying to push the state representatives to do that, I don’t think this is the correct approach,” he said. “We’re always asking the state for assistance, whether it’s assistance for our roads...our schools...our veterans, and, so, if you’re a state representative and you work at the state level and you have a city like ours and say, we want assistance for this, you could look back and say, well, why should we assist you if you’re not even following the laws of the state?”

Segarra did say he does not disagree with decriminalizing possession of four ounces of marijuana for personal use, but he thinks that the ordinance would inhibit law enforcement’s ability to catch people guilty of other serious crimes.

“If you’re not smoking it in your car, you won’t have a problem because they can’t smell it, but, if you are smoking it in the car, that’s probably in itself dangerous to do,” he said. “If they (law enforcement) smell marijuana, then that’s probable cause to go do their search. Because of that, look at all the things that they were able to find.”

However, county commissioner candidate, Louie Minor, said there are some benefits to the proposition. He created the Facebook page, “Decriminalize Killeen” to share the information about the proposition.

”This is for personal use, and I think it’s to protect our young people,” Minor said. “That’s why I’m for it.”

He said that the the proposition would keep young people out of jail and possibly save their futures. Minor said arrests would stay on people’s records for possibly life and affect their abilities to get good jobs, good education or even housing.

“An arrest for something as small as a joint of marijuana that will affect your...opportunities, it’s a lot of things that a small arrest will make,” Minor said.

The ordinance would not legalize marijuana in the city, which would mean it would be legal to buy similar to alphol, but it would make to where someone could not get arrested for having up to four ounces of the drug.

He said this proposition could be life saving for many young people.

“All of us, we’ve been young in the past,” Minor said. “We’ve done things that we probably shouldn’t have done, but we grow from that and we move on. It’s not something that is going to affect you for the rest of your life. This will.”

Minor also said it would allow law enforcement to focus on more serious crimes instead of misdemeanors, like possessing four ounces of marijuana.

Early voting in Bell County ends Nov. 4, and Election Day is Nov. 8. You can find your closest polling location here.

