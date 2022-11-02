Warmer & windy ahead of severe storm risk Friday

Moisture in the air is on the rise, and you’ll notice more humidity around for the next few days. It looks to pay off though, because the increase in moisture aids in our rain chances Friday as a cold front swings in. Drier and cooler air is expected by the weekend! Until then... let’s talk about what to expect.

Highs both Thursday and Friday warm into the upper 70s and low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds in the sky. There will be more wind (south, warm wind) too in advance of Friday’s front. With added moisture in the air, a stray shower or two is possible Thursday, mainly in the morning. The bigger rain chances hold off until Friday when we have more upper-level energy and a cold front to help lift the moisture into showers and storms. The timeframe for this front’s arrival looks to be Friday, but you’ll want to keep a watch on the forecast over the next few days. The estimated timing keeps shifting earlier with each model run of guidance we get. We will continue to fine-tune the timeline as needed. As of now, some Friday night football games may be impacted by rain and storms, mainly east of I-35. As far as rainfall totals go, the quicker arriving front means the 1″+ rainfall totals may only be confined near and east of I-35 instead of area wide. Lower totals, between .25″ and .5″ are expected near and west of Highway 281.

Good news for weekend plans, rain clears - sunshine takes over and highs are in the 70s. Monday may feature a small chance for rain, but it looks like rain clears out for Election Day Tuesday.

TIME CHANGE THIS WEEKEND: We set the clocks backward one-hour at 2 AM Sunday. The Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, which passed the Senate in March of this year, has NOT been voted on by the House so, at least for now, the time will change again both in Spring and Fall of next year.

