6-year-old cancer patient appointed to Junior Police Officer in his hometown of Paris

By Kayla Holt
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Six-year-old Alex Stephens started the school year like any other first grader at Higgins Elementary, but shortly into the new school year, his mother, Michelle Dimond said he was diagnosed with cancer.

Dimond explained, “They had found a 3.2 cm tumor in the lower pons of his brain, so just above his brain stem.”

Once vibrant and active, now Alex lacks the strength to walk on his own.

His mother said, “He’s diapered, because he can’t get up and go to the bathroom.”

Alex weighs 29 pounds and is waiting for a second round of chemo.

His mother said he will eventually need a stem cell transplant.

She said, “He’ll have 3 back-to-back stem cell transplants, and stem cell transplants are extremely painful.”

Alex’s four-year-old sister, Meredith also battled cancer.

Dimond said, “She’s considered at stable disease. so unfortunately for children with neuroblastoma, stable disease is the best you get.”

Alex has a different form of cancer called Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumor (AT/RT).

It’s a rare, aggressive, and extremely painful cancer which attacks the central nervous system.

Dimond said, “I lost my little boy.”

In an effort to cheer Alex up, Dimond made a Facebook post asking for police trinkets, as Alex plans to one day wear a badge.

That post, caught the attention of Lamar County’s Adopt-A-Cop Founder, Amanda Willows, who reached out to Police Chief Jeremy Massey.

He said, “We wanted to do a one up, and just make him an honorary sergeant as well, so we decided to start our Special Hero’s Unit of the Reno Police Department, so that’s how it all came about.”

So, Alex, now, Sergeant Alex is a Commissioned Junior police officer for the city of Paris.

One day he’ll join superheroes in fighting crime, after winning his battle with cancer.

His mother said, “Being a mom, a single mom of four kids, it’s just been amazing, having all of the support that’s everybody’s given.”

If you would like to donate, the family has set up a GoFundMe account.

