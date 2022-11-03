Abbott, O’Rourke, advocates agree: abortion a key issue as election day looms

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With less than a week to go before election day, polls show one of the most divisive topics in Texas is over abortion.

During a recent trip to Waco, Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, told KWTX there needs to be clarification on what reproductive procedures can--and cannot--be performed in the state.

“There seems to be confusion in the medical community, what it means to protect the life of the mother,” Abbott told kWTX.

Following reports of pregnant Texas women being refused abortions when their own life was in danger, Abbott wants to set the record straight.

“The life of the mother is extraordinarily important and must be protected, let me give you some examples: there are ectopic pregnancies or miscarriages that clearly are not abortions whatsoever, but some doctors are refusing to provide treatment for that or care for that,” said Abbott. “There are other healthcare situations that some pregnant mothers are going through that could endanger their lives, and that some doctors may be refusing to provide care for.

Whether in the form of legislation or educational programs, Abbott says clarification is needed.

“There could be several approaches to it--one could be legislation that clarifies it, or it could be working it through the medical community to make sure that doctors are fulfilling their oath and obligation to protect the life of mothers,” said Abbott.

Pro-life advocates say Texas’ law is clear, and people need to be aware of it.

“This is language that has been in statues in Texas for almost ten years, but apparently there does appear to be a need for clarification,” said Amy O’Donnell, Communications Director for Texas Alliance For Life. “Words matter and the words clearly spell out that these stories that we’re seeing in Texas about ectopic pregnancy treatments not being available or miscarriage treatments not being available or life of the mother—the law clearly spells out that all of those treatments are available and acceptable in Texas law, they are not considered abortion in any way, shape or form.”

However, in campaign ads, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke has been using healthcare professionals and women who say the life of the mother is not being protected.

During a stop in Waco last week, Beto told KWTX the state’s abortion law needs to be abolished altogether.

“I’ve been listening to my fellow Texans here in Waco, throughout the state, and they want us to get back to some common sense and some common ground, like making sure that Texas women can their own decisions about their own bodies, their own future and their own healthcare,” said O’Rourke. “That’s Republicans, Democrats, Independents alike who agree on that and who disagree with Greg Abbott’s extreme abortion ban which is making it far more dangerous for women to stay and live in the State of Texas.”

“Winning this election means that we can change that for the better,” said O’Rourke.

Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas says politics should be left out of the exam room.

“The current law in Texas is extreme,” said Drucilla Tigner, Deputy Director over Strategic Campaigns and Partnerships for Planned Parenthood Texas Votes. “This is why politicians should not play doctor. The Governor does not understand miscarriage management, the legislature does not understand miscarriage management and how this extreme abortion ban is putting the health and lives of women at risk, it should be up to the doctor to decide, along with the patient what care that they need and that includes abortion and other basic healthcare.”

One thing both sides can agree on: the abortion issue will be a motivator to the polls.

“Women’s lives are on the ballot and we’ve got to vote for it like we mean it,” said O’Rourke.

“We must protect the life of the mother, just as much as the life of the baby,” said Abbott.

