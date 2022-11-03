Bomb threat disrupts operations at Waco hospital

Staff and patients outside Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco, Texas.
Staff and patients outside Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco, Texas.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Employees and patients at Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco are being allowed back inside the building after a bomb threat disrupted operations earlier Thursday.

The hospital is located at 6901 Medical Parkway. Photos taken at the scene show patients in wheelchairs and nurses in the streets near the hospital.

Patrol units with the Waco Police Department and the Hill County Sheriff’s Office were also seen outside the hospital.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to KWTX two other bomb threats are being investigated in the Waco area.

The sheriff’s office said it has enough resources to investigate all of the threats.

This is a developing story. No further information is available.

Law enforcement presence outside Ascension Providence during the bomb threat.
Law enforcement presence outside Ascension Providence during the bomb threat.

