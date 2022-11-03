Business owner concerned about traffic flow as construction of two new parking garages begins in downtown Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Two new parking garages will soon provide roughly 600 new parking spots for those visiting and working in the downtown Temple area, and the city is hoping to increase the number of visitors that can visit the thriving area.

It’s all part of effort to keep up with growth and to continue making Temple a destination location.

“We’re anticipating growth in our area, whether that’s residents or attracting more visitors,” says Kiara Nowlin, the city’s communications and public relations manager.

But part of this construction is taking place on one of the hottest streets in downtown and there are some concerns about the impact it will have on the current parking in an already tight area.

JD McBride owns Fire Base Brewing on 1st street and says that visitors may now have to walk further, which could change their decision on where to dine. However, he says that the city has a public lot and the walking could have a great impact, too.

“You don’t have to park in front of the places you’re trying to go to. Explore your downtown, there’s a lot of money and effort being put into this area,” McBride says.

He adds that the number of spaces being added may be a little excessive but that the city has been communicating their every move to the businesses that will be affected. This is giving businesses the chance to plan solutions for the time being. But the city says that they want to provide new experiences while effectively growing the downtown Temple.

“We want to make sure that whether you’re coming to the area as a visitor to eat, to shop, to go to an event, that we are providing the best experience for our residents and visitors,” Nowlin explains.

There are some road closures in the area but the city says that they have worked hard to keep streets open that feed into our locally owned stores. The parking garage on 4th street is set to be complete in the spring of 2023, and the one on 1st street is set to finish next fall.

