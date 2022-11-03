Endangered Missing Alert issued by Texas Dept. of Public Safety
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ELKHART, Texas (KWTX) - An Endangered Missing Alert has been issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Courtney Dollgener, 34, was last seen at 1 p.m. Nov. 2 in the 3900 Block of FM 1817 in Elkhart.
She is described as 5 feet, 250 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark brown jacket, light pink shirt, black pants and maroon shoes.
Law enforcement officials believe this endangered missing person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.
Anyone with information is to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 731-8200.
Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.