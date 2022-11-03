Marlin voters will see two multi-million dollar Marlin ISD bonds on the ballot, improving the schools while costing taxpayers

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin ISD has two multi-million dollar propositions on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election, and, while the propositions would completely renovate and revamp Marlin ISD schools and facilities, it would also increase residents’ taxes.

Proposition A is a $24 million bond that would renovate Marlin High School and modernize security for the elementary and middle schools.

“The idea is to bring it up to the modern era and touch every classroom, every learning space where our students get to thrive every single day,” Marlin ISD Superintendent Daryl Henson said.

Proposition B is a $7 million bond that would revamp the 80-year-old football and track field, Legion Field.

“Marlin is a community that supports all extracurricular activities, so the bond committee decided, would it be plausible to provide all students with learning environments that extend beyond our physical school buildings,” Henson said.

Both propositions would improve the students’ learning and extracurricular environments to bring them up to speed with other Central Texas schools.

”We understand that the learning environment does play a role in student academic success and outcomes,” Henson said. “Major renovations to Marlin High School and safe and security upgrades at Marlin Elementary Marlin Middle schools will only support the mission of providing every student with a high quality education and ensuring that each student’s potential turns into performance.”

Marlin ISD has not been known for high-quality academic performance in the past, receiving an F rating from the Texas Education Agency’s accountability rating for a decade. However, in 2022, they received a B rating, increasing from a 56 to an 86.

As the superintendent hopes students’ education will improve, the school will need the community’s help to continue advancing Marlin ISD. Marlin High School is about 50 years old with cracks, outdated learning facilities, leaks, brown water and structural damages. Legion Field also has brown water, leaks and holes in the track.

“A great school system will always be at the center of a strong community,” Henson said. “Education is the lifeline of blood of Marlin, Texas, and to all of our community members, the Marlin Independent School District is a vital piece of our community. Our community is the voice for our children of marlin and it is our role to get them what they need to be successful.”

Henson said, if voters pass both propositions, research that the bond committee found shows that it could increase taxes for average Marlin taxpayers by around $22 per month. He said the tax rate would increase by 47 cents; therefore, the average taxpayer who has a $97,000 home without the state-level exemption would pay around $500 annually and under $40 monthly.

However, he said that many Marlin taxpayers that have the state exemption which means someone is getting taxed their appraisal value minus $40,000, the additional tax would cost $22 per month for the average taxpayer in Marlin.

Also, senior homeowners over the age of 65 will not be included under this tax increase if it is passed by voters.

Henson said, the bond committee has held 31 meetings with the community to hear their thoughts and concerns over the past year-and-a-half.

“It’s important that we educate everyone on the facts,” he said. “This is about the future of Marlin, and here’s what a bond can provide in propositions A and B.”

Marlin voters can participate in early voting at the Falls County Courthouse Annex and can find their nearest polling locations for Election Day on Nov. 8 here.

