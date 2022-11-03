Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina reveal they secretly got married

Beauty pageant queens Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina secretly tied the knot on Friday...
Beauty pageant queens Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina secretly tied the knot on Friday after revealing they had been in a relationship.(Instagram)
By GREG CANNELLA
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Beauty pageant queens Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina secretly tied the knot on Friday after revealing they had been in a relationship.

In a joint Instagram post, newlyweds Fabiola Valentín, from Puerto Rico, and Mariana Varela, from Argentina, said: “After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day 28/10/22.”

The 30-second video post includes videos and pictures of the couple traveling together, as well as their marriage proposal and rings.

Fabiola Valentín and Mariana Varela share a picture of their wedding rings.

After posting the announcement, fellow beauty queens shared their support and congratulating the women. In her comment, Abena Appiah, who won the Miss Grand International beauty pageant in 2020, shared that the couple had met while competing in the pageant.

Friends and former beauty pageant queen comment on the newlyweds post showing support.

Valentín, who had previously been in the Top 3 for the 2019 Miss Universe Puerto Rico competition, was selected to the Top 10 of Miss Grand International 2020. Varela also made it into the Top 10 that year.

On her Instagram stories, Valentín shared a message in response to the positive reactions to her post saying, “How nice it is to read each message. Thank you all for your words and good wishes.”

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

The four men seen in this photo damaged a private property after they were unable to gain...
Central Texas sheriff asking for help identifying men who allegedly trespassed, damaged private property
During a search warrant of a Waddell, AZ RV facility, MCSO deputies discovered an underground...
Deputies discover underground bunker filled with guns, drugs at Arizona RV facility
Laylani and Alexander Ordonez
Girl, father at center of Amber Alert found dead after apparent murder-suicide
Texas A&M appears to be pivoting away from Childish Gambino’s song, “Bonfire,” a day after...
Texas A&M will not play songs when Aggies football team takes Kyle Field
The Texas Two Step prize is currently at $200K as of Oct. 29
Texas Lottery announces a winning $500K Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waco

Latest News

Gabby Petito is seen in body cam during a domestic violence call in Moab, Utah, in 2021.
Gabby Petito’s family sue police over response to domestic call
A paraglider who went out for his usual Sunday flight in South Florida is now considered a hero...
Paraglider spots woman trapped on top of sinking car, leading to her rescue
FILE - The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Stellantis: Park older models due to 3 Takata air bag deaths
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court following the day's proceedings in a civil trial, Thursday, Oct...
Embattled actor Spacey to receive achievement award in Italy
Courtney Dollgener, 34, was last seen at 1 p.m. Nov. 2 in the 3900 Block of FM 1817 in Elkhart.
Endangered Missing Alert issued by Texas Dept. of Public Safety