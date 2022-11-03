Pfizer tests combined COVID-19 and flu shot

FILE - A syringe is placed into a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination at a COVID-19 clinic in...
FILE - A syringe is placed into a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination at a COVID-19 clinic in Augusta, Maine, on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pfizer has launched its study of a combination COVID-19 and flu vaccine.

On Thursday, Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, announced that the first participant has received a dose in Phase 1 of the trial.

The shot contains Pfizer’s updated, bivalent COVID-19 boosters and its flu vaccine.

The bivalent booster targets the original COVID-19 strain and two omicron subvariants.

Other vaccine makers also are studying combination vaccines.

Novavax announced this month that its combination COVID-19 and flu vaccine candidate generated immune responses against coronavirus and influenza strains in an early clinical trial.

Moderna is also developing a combined flu and COVID-19 vaccine and another combination vaccine targeting flu, COVID-19 and RSV.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The four men seen in this photo damaged a private property after they were unable to gain...
Central Texas sheriff asking for help identifying men who allegedly trespassed, damaged private property
During a search warrant of a Waddell, AZ RV facility, MCSO deputies discovered an underground...
Deputies discover underground bunker filled with guns, drugs at Arizona RV facility
Laylani and Alexander Ordonez
Girl, father at center of Amber Alert found dead after apparent murder-suicide
Texas A&M appears to be pivoting away from Childish Gambino’s song, “Bonfire,” a day after...
Texas A&M will not play songs when Aggies football team takes Kyle Field
The Texas Two Step prize is currently at $200K as of Oct. 29
Texas Lottery announces a winning $500K Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waco

Latest News

A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in...
UN agency: No evidence seen for Moscow’s ‘dirty bomb’ claim against Ukraine
This common antibiotic is in short supply.
What to do if you can't get amoxicillin
FILE PHOTO - Netflix is rolling out the "basic with ads" subscription plan for $6.99 per month...
Netflix launches ‘basic with ads’
FILE - The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Stellantis: Park older models due to 3 Takata air bag deaths