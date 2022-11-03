Robinson man charged with indecency with a child

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office’s Human Trafficking Unit on Wednesday, Oct. 3, arrested Thomas Owen, 60, of Robinson.

He is charged with indecency with a child and distribution of harmful material to a minor.

“There is reason to believe other victims of Owen’s may exist. If anyone else has been victimized by Owen, please contact our office,” a message on the law enforcement agency’s Facebook page states.

The sheriff’s office can be reached at (254) 757-5095.

