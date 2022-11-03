Severe storms expected Friday across most of the area

We’ve already seen a few incursions of cooler air in Central Texas so far this cool weather season, but cool weather season is also our secondary severe weather season. Severe storms are back in the forecast for some of us Friday as our next cold front moves through and all types of severe weather, including potentially a few tornadoes, are possible as the front arrives. Today’s weather is leading into tomorrow’s severe weather risk with warm and humid air being pulled into the atmosphere. While we likely won’t see widespread low visibilities, some drizzle could reduce visibility in spots at times this morning. Stray spotty showers will dot the landscape through lunchtime but those showers will be few and far between. Mostly cloudy-to-overcast skies this morning will turn to partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon with highs reaching the low-to-mid 80s.

Although the main severe weather risk Friday arrives with an afternoon cold front, we’re going to be feeling warm and humid air all day long which could easily lead to a few stray storms popping up ahead of the cold front. While storms very early in the day Friday likely won’t be severe, any storms that form around or after lunch time may be. We’ll start out Friday morning with temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s under cloudy skies with some scattered rain or even a stray few thunderstorms. Again, the morning severe weather risk is fairly limited, but the risk rises as we approach the lunch hour. The isolated storms that may form ahead of Friday’s front may quickly turn severe should they remain spotty. Large hail, up to potentially golf ball size, and maybe a stray tornado is possible with any isolated storms that form. As the line of storms approaches, the severe weather risk shift to mostly be a strong straight-line wind threat. The hail threat with the line of storms is lower, but the tornado risk likely won’t be lower.

Friday’s cold front enters the area around 12 PM but will likely not contain many storms along it initially. By the time the front reaches I-35, likely around 2 or 3 PM, storms should get going along the front and the severe weather risk will be highest. Again, the main threat with the cold front’s storms is strong straight-line winds and maybe a few isolated tornadoes. The front should cross I-35 by around 5 PM meaning cities and towns near and west of I-35 could dry out by then. The severe weather risk will continue east of I-35 through the early evening hours before the front likely departs the area by 10 PM. While we’re confident in the timing of Friday’s front, some forecast model data is hinting that isolated-to-scattered storms will greatly outpace the cold front. Should this happen, the severe weather risk from storms not along the cold front may be quite strong which may aid in keeping storms along the front strong too since they’ll have room “to breathe” so to speak.

After Friday’s storms clear, we’ll get a quick drop in temperatures. Morning lows this weekend in the upper 40s should warm into the low-to-mid 70s Saturday and then close to 80° Sunday. The quick warm up is thanks to breezy south winds again returning and pulling humidity into the atmosphere. We’ll likely start out every morning next week in the upper 50s and low-to-mid 60s with highs close to or even slightly over 80°. The next chance for rain after Friday is on Monday as a 30% chance of rain arrives. Tuesday’s weather for Election Day is quite quiet with no rain in the forecast, but Veterans Day may not be so lucky. Breezy winds are expected as a cold front passes through. Temperatures next weekend likely drop into the 60s for highs and could potentially drop into the 60s Friday too depending on when the front moves in, but rain chances are thankfully capped near 20%.

TIME CHANGE THIS WEEKEND: We set the clocks backward one-hour at 2 AM Sunday. The Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, which passed the Senate in March of this year, has NOT been voted on by the House so, at least for now, the time will change again both in Spring and Fall of next year.

