Stay weather aware Friday

Friday is the day to watch for strong to severe storms in Central Texas. We are going to be feeling warm and humid air all day long which could easily lead to a few stray storms popping up ahead of the cold front. While storms very early in the day Friday likely won’t be severe, any storms that form around or after lunch time may be. Isolated severe storms are possible west of I-35 with the highest likelihood of severe storms along and east of I-35.

We’ll start out Friday morning with temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s with drizzle possible. Storms could get going as early as lunchtime with activity expected close to or just west of I-35 around 2-3 p.m. Large hail, up to potentially golf ball size, and maybe a stray tornado is possible with any isolated storms that form. As the line of storms approaches, the severe weather risk shift to mostly be a strong straight-line wind threat. The hail threat with the line of storms is lower, but the tornado risk likely won’t be lower. Storms will push east of I-35 during the late afternoon and evening hours. All of the storms should clear by the time the clock strikes midnight.

After Friday’s storms clear, we’ll get a quick drop in temperatures. Morning lows this weekend in the upper 40s should warm into the low-to-mid 70s Saturday and then close to 80° Sunday. The next chance for rain after Friday is on Monday as a 30% chance of rain arrives. Tuesday’s weather for Election Day is quite quiet with no rain in the forecast.

TIME CHANGE THIS WEEKEND: We set the clocks backward one-hour at 2 AM Sunday. The Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, which passed the Senate in March of this year, has NOT been voted on by the House so, at least for now, the time will change again both in Spring and Fall of next year.

